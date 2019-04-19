The importance of the arts, including live music, is essential to the community for the artist and the audience. Listening to live music opens the mind and heart in thinking and viewing life more openly. Songs can tell stories we need to hear while notes drift across us like a melodic breeze.

I am thankful that the Metropolitan Coffee often showcases local and regional art and music. Many musicians have an opportunity to share their music in this casual venue.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, the Metro is hosting songwriter Barry Jones, who specializes in Folk and Americana styled music.

Jones grew up in a very musical family. In the early 1980s, he began writing his own songs inspired by the folk genre. His love of the sights and sounds of the outdoors and areas he has visited became the main subject matter of his songwriting. His love of birds has played an important role in his music, as he has composed songs about our feathered friends. Incorporating bird calls into the melodies themselves was a passion of his that led to an audio-visual collaboration.

“I never dreamed when I was younger that I would be doing this. It's a fulfillment of a dream,” Jones said. “I love putting melodies in people's heads when I perform.”

This weekend will be his 20th performance at the Metro. We talked about what he enjoys in playing to a live audience.

“I hope to inspire others to create, and be creative because I think it is a very important aspect of everyday life,” Jones said.

Jones and I agree about spreading creativity by sharing our art with others. His listening style will be a treat as you head to The Metro to listen!

Barry Jones

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20Metropolitan Coffee, 1329 East 17th, Hutchinson

The closing reception of one of the greatest exhibits of 2019 thus far, is happening this weekend at Cjoy Soulworks in Wichita. Kamela Eaton’s "United States of Mind" is closing this weekend. I highly encourage you to go see Eaton's series of work, if you haven’t already. The thought-provoking artwork is not only unique, but I feel it is essential to see. The artist will be present to meet and talk with.

‘United States of Mind’ closing reception

noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20Cjoy Soulworks, 110 N. St. Francis, Wichita