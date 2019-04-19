One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Thursday afternoon on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 on the turnpike, about three miles south of the El Dorado exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Econoline van was traveling south on I-35 when it went off the roadway, over-corrected, re-entered the roadway and rolled several times before landing in the ditch.

The driver, Bryan Garcia-Olivera, 22, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Garcia-Olivera wasn't wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the van, Shane Patrick, 29, of Wichita, was reported to have suffered serious injuries. Patrick was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The patrol said Patrick wasn't wearing a seat belt.