Today's Birthday (04/18/19). Pursue passion, curiosities and long-distance connections this year. Action and excellence advance your career. New domestic beginnings this summer set the stage for a career reorientation. By next winter, your professional status flowers, leading to a relocation or home renovation. What you're learning pays off.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover a structural breakdown with your partner. Consider long-term dreams and goals. Come up with areas of shared commitment and passion. Refine your collaboration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Something you try now doesn't work. Don't make assumptions. Get expert assistance. Slow down around chaos or change. Give yourself time to adjust to new circumstances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Proceed with caution. Things could get chaotic. Prioritize matters of the heart. Consider what you most want. How can you create more of that?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Adjust to a shifting domestic situation. Structural breakdowns require attention. Make necessary repairs and upgrades. Save time and money through quick planning and action.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen to the news. Adapt to plot twists and a shifting story. Gather information, and prepare your response. Consider the situation from another perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Consider upcoming changes and financial impacts. Don't rush into anything. Slow and easy does it. Discover the silver lining under a cloud. Strategize to maximize it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Reconsider a personal dream, goal or ambition. Unmet expectations or thwarted intentions could disappoint and frustrate. Reassess options to discover a new door.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Rest and recharge. Review the past and consider future plans. Restore your energy with hot water and soft music. Enjoy a great movie or story.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- A team effort requires your attention. Adapt to recent changes. Get expert advice. Take on extra responsibility temporarily. Support each other and pull together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- A disruption at work could reveal another career direction. Consider the fun factor among others in sifting your options. Review, reassess and revise plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow down and consider where you're going. Does this direction still take you to your objective? At a roadblock, another way might look brighter.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen to advice from elders and experts. Review your situation, and determine your direction. Take stock, and reassess your shared assets. Contribute for growth.