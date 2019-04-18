The Kansas State Department of Education recognized 39 Kansas high school seniors who have been named 2019 Kansas Career and Technical Education Scholars.

Students had to have earned or be enrolled in 3.0 or more CTE credits and have a CTE grade point average of 3.5 or better. They also must have proof of technical skill attainment, have demonstrated leadership and community engagement, have professional learning experiences, and provide a career vision summary statement.

Students from this area recognized are:

Hutchinson High School: Becca Paine, Hailey Kisner, Hailey Wiens;

Buhler High School: Jacob Hanen, Ryan Klamm, Cale McCabe, Lauren Goertzen;

Newton High School: Jessica Floerke, Jonathan Fowler, Nicholas Koehn, Josh McClure, Faye Smith, Kaitlyn Black, Matthew Eldridge, Tristan Meyer, Reid Graber, Hannah Becker, Kori Roberson, Alexandria Murray.