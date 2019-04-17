A Leavenworth man has been convicted of burglarizing a local business last year, according to a prosecution official.

But jurors acquitted Travis Dean Duncan of a misdemeanor theft charge. And jurors could not reach a decision on two other charges in the case.

Duncan, 45, was convicted of one count of non-residential burglary at the conclusion of a trial Monday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The crime reportedly took place July 20 at Tire Town, 1825 S. Fourth St. Dean previously had been employed at the business, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Dean had faced two burglary charges and two theft charges. It was determined that jurors were a hung jury on one of the burglary charges and one of the theft charges. According to Thompson, the prosecution has 30 days to decide whether to seek another trial for the two charges that resulted in a hung jury.