Two more records fell for the Bethel College track team Saturday at the Bethel Invitational.

The Threshers won titles in six events.

The Bethel women took fourth out of seven teams, while the Bethel men took sixth. The Hesston College men were seventh.

Bethany won the women’s team title at 129 points, followed by McPherson at 103.5, Tabor at 93.5, Bethel at 64, Sterling at 46, Neosho County Community College at 31 and Central Christian at 31.

McPherson won the men’s team title at 173.5, followed by Neosho County at 108, Bethany at 100.5, Tabor at 84, Sterling at 52, Bethel at 49 and Hesston at 30.

The men’s shot put record fell again when Kyle Wilson hit a mark of 16.64 meters (54-7 1/4), winning the event. He broke the record on his first of six attempts.

Wilson followed with a win in the discus in 46.95 meters (154-0). The mark was .55 meters off the NAIA provisional qualifying mark.

“It was another school record on the first throw again,” Wilson said. “It was definitely not ideal conditions. It was windy and cold. I’d like it not to be so cold, so I can stay warm longer. It’s a little tough. The wind can knock you a little off balance. It will affect the discus a little more than the shot put. … I’m starting to get a little longer each week. I’m going to need to finish 17 meters to finish high at the end of the season. We’re in a position to peak right at nationals.”

For the Bethel women, Kristen Herzet won the discus in 40.48 meters (132-10). She won the hammer throw in 46.51 meters (152-7).

She broke her hammer throw record by seven inches.

Alyjah Kennedy won the long jump in 5.33 meters (17-6), just shy of the NAIA provisional qualifying mark of 5.65 meters.

Jennifer Andres took second in the 100-meter dash in 12.24 and second in the 200-meter dash in 25.36.

Natalie Graber took second in the 800-meter run in 2:39.47.

Courtney Herzet took third in the javelin in 30.83 meters (101-2), followed by Ivy Bringer in fifth in the javelin in 28.33 meters (92-11).

Heath Goertzen won the triple jump in 12.89 meters (42-3 1/2).

Bruce Rosario was third in the 200-meter dash in 22.93 and sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.24.

Angus Siemens took fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 4:33.99.

Robert Graham placed fourth in the men’s hammer throw in 43.06 meters (141-3).

"Kyle and Heath both stepped up today," Bethel coach Jeff Hoskisson said. "It was good to see both of them win their events on Senior Day. They have both meant a lot to our program and it was fun to see them both get wins."

Hesston’s Levi Geyer won the men’s 1,500-meter run in 4:20.50. Geyer won the men’s 5,000-meter run in 17:13.05.

Seth Rudeen took second in the triple jump in 12.65 meters (41-6).

Both Bethel and Hesston compete Saturday at the Tabor Invitational. Some select Bethel athletes may compete this weekend at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence.

Bethel Inv.

Area results

B-Bethel, H-Hesston Col.

WOMEN

Team scores — Bethany 129m McPherson 101.5, Tabor 93.5, Bethel 64, Sterling 46, Neosho CC 31, Central Christian 31.

100-m. dash — 2. Andres B 12.24.

200-m. dash — 2. Andres B 25.36.

800-m. dash — 2. Graber 2:39.47.

Long jump — 1. Kennedy B 5.33m. (17-6).

Discus — 1. K.Herzet B 40.48m. (132-10).

Hammer throw — 1. K.Herzet B 46.51 meters (152-7), 9. Bringer B 32.80m. (107-7), 11. C.Herzet B 28.40m. (93-2).

MEN

Team scores ‚ McPherson 173.5, Neosho CC 108, Bethany 100.5, Tabor 84, Sterling 52, Bethel 49, Hesston 30.

100-m. dash — 6. Rosario B 11.24.

1,500-m. run — 1. Geyer H 4:20.50, 4. Siemens B 4:33.99.

5,000-m. run — 1. Geyer H 17:13.05.

Triple jump — 1. Goertzen B 12.83m. (42-3 1/2), 2. Rudeen H 12.65m. (41-6).

Shot put — 1. Wilson B 16.64m. (54-7 1/4).

Discus — 1. Wilson B 46.95m. (154-0), 10. Graham B 30.78m. (101-0).

Hammer throw — 4. Graham B 43.06m. (141-3).