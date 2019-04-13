INMAN — Trinity Catholic won its fifth consecutive game after sweeping a doubleheader from Inman, 14-2 in six innings of Game 1 and 23-5 in Game 2, on Friday.

The Celtics, who have won seven of their last eight contests, improved to 7-3 this season. The Teutons fell to 1-7.

Trinity Catholic led 5-0 and 7-5 in Game 2 before scoring 16 runs in the seventh to seal its victory.

Erica Naccarato sparked the Celtics with four singles, three runs and three RBIs while Olivia Shank added two singles, one double, two runs and four RBIs. Other hits for TCHS came from Maddy Strecker (single, triple, two runs, four RBIs), Jordan Galliher (two singles, one run, two RBIs), Hayley Hughes (single, double, two runs, four RBIs), Meg Friday (two singles, two runs, RBI), Ryleigh Clifton (double, two runs, two RBIs), Abby Palacioz (single, two runs, RBI). Reiley Wells (three runs, two RBIs), Lauren Birdsall (two runs) and Natalie Ortiz (one run) also made contributions.

Shober topped the Teutons with four singles and a RBI. Other Inman hits came from Mary DeWitt (double, one run, one RBI), Ashtyn Schroeder (single, two RBIs) and Rachel Harman (single). Kylee Bonneville, Emma Froese, Hope Schriner and Haley Konrade each scored a run.

Jordan Galliher was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Lauren Galliher. Jordan Galliher worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

Trinity Catholic built a 9-0 lead through 4 1/2 innings before Inman scored its first run in Game 1. The Celtics tacked on five more runs in the sixth for a 14-1 advantage.

Friday (two singles, double, two runs, RBI) and Jordan Galliher (three singles, two RBIs) propelled the TCHS offense with three hits apiece. Strecker (single, double, three runs, two RBIs), Naccarato (double), Palacioz (single, two runs, RBI), Clifton (RBI), Ortiz (run), Wells (three runs) and Hughes (run) also lifted Trinity Catholic.

DeWitt (single, run), Shober (single, RBI), Harman (single, run), Schriner (single, RBI) kickstarted Inman's offense.

Jordan Galliher tossed a complete game four-hitter to become the winning pitcher in the first game. She allowed two earned runs and two walks while striking out 11.

Maize 4-12, Hutchinson 3-2

MAIZE — Hutchinson lost both games of a doubleheader at Maize on Friday. The Eagles won 4-3 in Game 1 and 12-2 in five innings of Game 2.

In the first game, the Salthawks took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first but could not hold it late. Maize scored a fifth-inning run before rallying for three sixth-inning tallies in a come-from-behind victory.

Riley Lusk lifted HHS with two singles while Teegan Krol and Lexi Kendall each added a single. Krol, Kiley Seidle and Karcin Reiger drove in runs for Hutchinson.

Lusk struck out eight, walked three and allowed four hits and four runs (two earned) in taking a pitching loss.

In the second game, Maize led 7-1 after two innings and 10-2 after three frames. The Eagles added two tallies in the fifth for a walkoff win.

Lexi Williams, Peyton Allen and Aspyn Conner all hit singles for the Salthawks (2-6).

Krol was the losing pitcher after giving up 12 runs (five earned) on 10 hits with four walks and one strikeout.

Nickerson 13-2, Halstead 4-12

HALSTEAD — Nickerson and Halstead spilt a doubleheader with the Panthers winning 13-4 in Game 1 and the Dragons capturing a 12-2 victory in Game 2 on Friday.

Nickerson led 7-1 through 4 1/2 innings of Game 1 before scoring single tallies in the fifth and sixth and five more runs in the seventh.

Kaitlin Colle led the Panthers' offense with two singles, two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Other Nickerson hits came from Cami Bass (two doubles, one run, three RBIs), Korie Kaufman (single, double, one run), Lanaya Hada (single, double, one run, one RBI), Kylee Stucky (two singles, one run, two RBIs), Jayden Rehlander (single, run), Kaytlyn Daines (single, two runs) and Caydince Finch (single, two runs, RBI). Megan King scored two runs.

Rehlander was the winning pitcher after striking out five and walking three. She gave up four runs (two earned) on eight hits in seven innings.

Halstead scored four runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth for a 10-run rule victory in Game 2.

King hit two singles and drove in a run to lead Nickerson. Bass and Stucky each hit a double while Rehlander and Colle supplied one single apiece.

Kaufman was the losing pitcher after working four-plus innings. She yielded five earned runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Hoisington 8-11, Haven 4-12

HAVEN — Hoisington and Haven split a doubleheader as the Cardinals won 8-4 in Game 1 and the Wildcats rallied for a 12-11 victory in Game 2 on Friday.

Haven is 5-3 this season.

No other information was available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Maize 7-6, Hutchinson 1-4

MAIZE — Hutchinson lost both ends of a road doubleheader at Maize on Friday. The Eagles won 7-1 in Game 1 and 6-4 in Game 2.

The Salthawks (3-5) led 1-0 after a half-inning before Maize scored seven unaswered runs in the first game.

Jackson Wells led HHS with two doubles and collected a RBI while Landon Dimmitt and Taybin Smith each hit a single.

Kaden Pennington was the losing pitcher after tossing 3 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Hutchinson attempted to rally from a 5-0 deficit in the second game by scoring a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth. But the Eagles added a sixth-inning run for a victory in the nightcap.

Dallas Chambers (single, double) and Garrett Davis (two singles) led the HHS offense with two hits apiece. Holmberg (double), Pennington (single) and Taybin Smith (single) also made contributions.

Stoffel was the losing pitcher after working five innings. He yielded five runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Hoisington 8-5, Haven 6-8

HAVEN — Hoisington and Haven split a doubleheader as the Cardinals won 8-6 in Game 1 and the Wildcats rallied for an 8-5 victory in Game 2 on Friday.

Trailing 6-4 after five innings in Game 1, Hoisington plated three runs in the sixth and scored another run in the seventh for a victory.

Mario Quintero (two singles), Jamar Miller (two singles), Darby Roper (two singles), Lucas Cheers (two singles) and Caleb Miller (single, double) led Haven with two hits apiece. Ryan Jenkins added a single.

Addison Ehart was the losing pitcher in relief. In three innings, he allowed three unearned runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Haven's defense had six errors in the first game.

In Game 2, the Wildcats built an 8-1 lead after five innings and withstood Hoisington's four-run, sixth-inning rally to gain a twin-bill split.

Haven (6-2) manufactured four singles from Jenkins, Ryan Williams, Caleb Miller and Kaleb Dale. Benaiah Yoder chipped in a double.

Caleb Miller was the winning pitcher and Jenkins added a save with a scorless, hitless seventh inning. Miller worked 5 1/3 innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Nickerson 16-19, Halstead 4-2

HALSTEAD — The Panthers scored 35 runs in sweeping a doubleheader at Halstead on Friday.

Nickerson is 7-1 this season.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Wichita Classical 4, Nickerson 1

WICHITA — Nickerson dropped a road decision at Wichita Classical on Friday.

The Panthers are 2-4-0 this season.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Shocker Pre-State Challenge

WICHITA — Area results of Thursday's action at the Shocker Pre-State Challenge can be found in The Scoreboard on Page B2.

Friday's results were not available before press time.

Smoky Valley Invitational

LINDSBORG — Results of this meet were not available before press time.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hutchinson 11-10, Pratt 0-11

PRATT — Hutchinson and Pratt split a Jayhawk Conference West Division doubleheader with the Blue Dragons winning 11-0 in Game 1 and the Beavers rallying for an 11-10 victory in Game 2 on Friday.

Hutchinson, which is tied with Colby atop the West Division, is 25-15 overall and 11-7 in league play.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Hutchinson 27-8, Pratt 2-0

HUTCHINSON — The Blue Dragons routed the Beavers in both games of a Jayhawk Conference doubleheader, 27-2 in Game 1 and 8-0 in Game 2, Friday at Fun Valley Sports Complex.

Hutchinson improved to 17-15 overall and 12-10 in the Jayhawk East Division.

By Our Staff

