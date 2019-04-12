Today's Birthday (04/12/19). Try new flavors, ideas and scenery this year. Professional success requires doing your homework diligently. Good fortune follows solid work. Summer domestic blossoming leads to a professional plot twist. Reach a career pinnacle next winter, before attention shifts to home and family. Learn and grow.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Domestic breakdowns could require your attention. Beautify the situation. Keep communicating. Choose what is best for your family. Use your charm to soothe ruffled feathers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Put your heart into creative projects. Self-discipline pays off. You can see what wasn't working. Collaborate with talented editors. Keep practicing your art. Express your view.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Financial challenges could arise. Avoid a conflict of interests. Stay in communication with your crew, partners and vendors. Make deals and bargains. Every bit helps.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Imagine yourself winning. Make practical plans for a personal project. Obstacles could seem daunting. Get rid of excess baggage. Study the situation. Stay focused.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 5 -- Relax and observe. Watch for a change. Review and revise plans, budgets and long-term objectives. Recycle and reuse resources to new purpose. Enjoy peaceful moments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Friends can help you make a distant connection. Do the homework for a possible team collaboration. Play your part. Call if you'll be late.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A professional challenge has your attention. File papers and monitor inventories, budgets and accounts. Go for clarity. Get support when needed. Don't take things personally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- An outing can be fun and valuable. Have patience with obstacles and barriers along the road. Avoid extravagance or distractions. Accept a gift.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate for a financial goal. Confront tough questions. Spend carefully. Respect age and authority. Work to increase profits. Sell or give away excess stuff. Practice frugality.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Love helps you stay on the right path. Collaborate to resolve a challenge. A breakdown is temporary. Two heads are better than one. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep a physical objective in mind. Make an investment in your health and wellness. Anticipate resistance. Slow to avoid accidents. Use gentle finesse rather than force.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Indulge your own passions and enthusiasms without overspending or overindulging. Stay out of someone else's argument. Relax and enjoy fun with family and your sweetheart.