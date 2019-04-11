LINDSBORG – Shelly Carlson, a Family & Consumer Science teacher at Smoky Valley High School, is the 2019 Smoky Valley IMPACT Teacher.

Carlson is the first recipient of this new award presented by the USD 400 Smoky Valley school district and the Smoky Valley Education Foundation.

“Having Shelly named as the first IMPACT Teacher is especially exciting because she truly exemplifies the qualities of a professional educator – someone who makes a difference,” said Glen Suppes, superintendent of schools.

The IMPACT Teacher award is intended to honor and recognize members of the Smoky Valley educational staff who are outstanding teachers and have demonstrated leadership and support of the district’s mission. Recipients also exemplify service outside of the school system through volunteerism and advocacy in the Smoky Valley community.

Carlson earned her Bachelors in Vocational Home Economics Education from Kansas State University. In her 14 years of service with USD 400 Smoky Valley, Carlson has served numerous roles including helping to establish the Smoky Valley Virtual Charter School as well as her current role as the Smoky Valley High School FACS teacher. She sponsors a Career and Technical Student Organization called Family Career Community Leaders of America that provides leadership, speaking and career development opportunities for students. Carlson shared that she hopes her students gain more than just book knowledge from her classes.

“I hope that I can model and challenge my students to discover more about themselves as people; to grow in their character, their values, their interests and knowledge of life and how it works,” Carlson said.

As part of the Smoky Valley IMPACT Teacher Award, Carlson is provided a Classroom Learning Grant in the amount of $500 from the Smoky Valley Education Foundation. This grant will enable Carlson to select supplies, equipment or other learning tools for her FACS classroom that will benefit her students. Carlson is also eligible to apply for the Kansas State Department of Education’s Kansas Teacher of the Year program as the district’s nominee. The KTOY program provides public recognition, professional learning and leadership development for selected teachers across the state.

Carlson’s award was presented in front of family, friends and colleagues at the April 8 USD 400 Board of Education meeting. A plaque was presented to her in recognition of her talents and service.