The Newton High School boys’ golf team had one of its better days overall, but still showed room for improvement after a sixth-place team finish Tuesday at the 18-team Newton Invitational at Sand Creek Station.

Maize South won the team title at 318, followed by Garden City at 324, Salina Central at 339, Maize at 343, Salina South at 346 and Newton at 350.

Sion Audrain of Garden City was top medalist with an even-par 72, finishing three strokes ahead of Jared Murphy of Maize. Cooper Scheck of Dodge City, Adam Kasitz of Maize South, Layton Love of Maize South and Lukas Freelove of Salina Central all tied for third at 78.

“I started on (hole) 12 and had five birdies and an eagle,” Audrain said. “It was a sloppy round. I ended bad with a bogie and a double. I had a lot of positives and a lot of negatives. Overall, it was a decent day.”

It was Audrain’s first high school round at Sand Creek Station, but he did play the course in the summer for the Railer, state amateur stroke play championships.

The course was windy with temperatures peaking in the low 80s.

“The course was pretty good,” he said. “The greens were pretty good. It was nice to have a day like this.”

A senior, Audrain was fourth in Class 6A state last season. The 6A state will be played at Sand Creek Station this year.

“I just want to keep my scoring average down and do well at state,” he said.

Newton was led by Zach Engelken, tying for seventh at 79.

“I started off par, double, birdie and righted the ship with a couple of pars,” Engelken said. “Then I was pretty steady until 10, then I finished well. It was very up and down, but the majority of it was pretty good. With the conditions being all windy and blustery, it was a pretty good score. Seventh out of 95, I’m pretty proud of myself.”

Engelken is a senior.

“I definitely want to go to state and I definitely want to do well at state,” Engelken said. “I always try to get a little bit better every round.”

Erick Hernandez tied for 26th at 88, four strokes off a medal. Hunter Lujano shot a 90, followed by Caleb Koontz at 93, Omar Hernandez at 105, Connor Hultman at 113, Cooper Burns at 114 and Brayden Lasiter at 114.

“I know that it wasn’t our best,” Newton coach Joanie Pauls said. “Zach bounced back. I know he was a little frustrated at McPherson. It was good to see him stay patient today. Salina (Municipal) and McPherson (Turkey Creek) are both par 70, so it’s hard to compare. We were 339 at McPherson. Hunter and Erick were a little disappointed. They had shot well preparing for this tournament. They just had some bad holes. They both had a couple of sevens. Caleb, in the middle of his round, went 10 over in two holes, but came back and finished strong. He shot better than what he shot at McPherson. This is one of our highest team finishes with 18 teams. … We have three or four kids fighting for that fifth or sixth spot, so we’ve been competitive.”

“We’ll see Maize South, Maize, McPherson and Valley Center all in regionals. We’ll have to stay competitive with them, Great Bend and Hays if we want to go to state.”

Newton is off until April 18, when the Railers compete at the Dodge City Invitational at the Mariah Hills Golf Club, which will also host the Class 5A state tournament.

“We haven’t been to that tournament before,” Pauls said. “They came out here, so we decided to go out there. It’s where state will be, I’ve played it before. It will be good for the kids to play it. That course depends on the wind.”

Newton Inv.

Tuesday

Sand Creek Station

Par 72, 6,412 yds.

Team scores — Maize South 318, Garden City 324, Salina Central 339, Maize 343, Salina South 346, Newton 350, Bishop Carroll 351, Dodge City 359, McPherson 363, Hutchinson 368, Derby 377, Wichita Southeast 395, Campus 425, Valley Center 426, Winfield 428, Liberal 434, Wichita East 461. Arkansaas City no team score.

Medalists — 1. Sion Audrain GC 35-37—72; 2. (tie) Jared Murphy Mai. 35-40—75; Cooper Scheck DC 40-38—78; Adam Kasitz MS 40-38—78; Layton Love MS 38-40—78; Lukas Freelove SC 38-40—78; 7. (tie) Tre Cornwell Der. 40-39—79; Ethan Hartig MS 39-40—79; Zach Engelken New. 38-41—79; 10. Trent Sutherland AC 41-39—80; 11. (tie) Davan Smith DC 46-36—82; Caden Cox Mai. 41-41—82; 13. (tie) Kyle Kasitz MS 42-41—83; Parker Norton SS 42-41—83; Mason Hamm VC 42-41—83; Parker Renz SS 41-42—83; Theo Juhl GC 39-44—83; 18. (tie) Aaron Hawley SC 42-42—84; Noah Ortiz GC 41-43—84; Jack Stuckey BC 40-44—84; Cole Stein SS 39-45—84..

Remainder of field — Mason Shaddix GC 43-42—85; River Weaverling SC 43-42—85; Reid Richmeier GC 40-45—85; Grayson Murphy BC 42-45—87; Erick Hernandez New. 41-47—88; Grissom Gooch BC 46-43—89; Tyler Hoxie McP. 46-43—89; Taben Armstrong MS 47-43—90; Thomas Marshall Mai. 45-45—90; Hunter Lujano New. 43-47—90; Connor Betts BC 49-42—91; Brock Southern Hut. 48-43—91; Jace Kinnamon McP. 48-43—91; Trevor Rhoades Hut. 45-46—91; Hayes Schmid McP. 45-46—91; Tate Webster Hut. 44-47—91; Ryan Setser MS 44-47—91; Gus Ruddle McP. 43-49—92; Gavin Sutton SC 43-49—92; Jace Womack AC 42-50—92; Christian Barrientos BC 49-44—93; Collister Ryan SC 49-44—93; Jack Koskal GC 48-45—93; Caleb Koontz New. 46-47—93; Zachary Butler WSE 46-47—93; Neil Raymond McP. 45-48—93; Jackson Moree Cam. 50-45—95; Alex Butters Win. 49-46—95; Wyatt Johnson Hut. 45-50—95; Jake Winchester Hut. 45-50—95; Cole Francis Der. 51-45—96; Gavin Giroux SS 50-46—96; Trey Turner SS 49-47—96; Tanner Cunningham Mai. 46-50—96; Kely Klinginsmith WSE 48-49—97; Auggie Iseman BC 46-52—98; Ethan Goertzen DC 48-51—99; Cooper Courtney McP. 54-46—100; Kale Lowery DC 52-48—100; Chris Fielding WSE 52-48—100; Nathan Davis Hut. 49-51—100; Hayden Nitz SC 49-51—100; Hayden Smith Der. 53-48—101; Will Ramsey Der. 50-51—101; Nathan Parks Cam. 53-49—102; Patrick Nichols Cam. 54-49—103; Cason Lindsey Der. 52-51—103; Kyle Wagenseller Lib. 50-54—104; Alex Lummos WSE 51-54—105; Omar Hernandez New. 50-55—105; Xavier Magallanes-Rivas SS 57-49—106; Iann Hayes Lib. 52-54—106; Tracey Hill Lib. 49-57—106; Caleb Fisher VC 48-58—106; Jackson Penner WE 56-52—108; Carson Littell Win. 53-56—109; Eddie Robbins Win. 57-55—112; Luis Hernandez WE 56-56—112; Brady Swanson Win. 56-56—112; Connor Hultman New. 58-55—113; Derek Barton VC 62-52—114; Cooper Burns New. 60-54—114; Brayden Lasiter New. 56-58—114; Cristian Silva WE 56-58—114; Stone Wilson DC 52-64—116; James Hammel Lib. 60-58—118; Justin Gardner Der. 65-58—123; Hudson Brown VC 61-62—123; Thomas King Cam. 60-65—125; Konner Brown VC 69-58—127; Cameron Connolly WE 67-60—127; Julian Garcia Lib. 68-66—134; Parker Smith Win. 77-59—136; Ben Warner VC 73-75—148.