HAVEN — Haven High School’s LifeSmarts team captured the state contest and will fly early Saturday to Orlando, Fla., to represent Kansas in the national competition.

To win, they will have to fight their natural instinct.

“This group is real contemplators,” said Vicki Galloway, a gifted facilitator with the Reno County Education Cooperative.

“Don’t be hesitant. Buzz in,” said senior Payton Paramore, describing the approach they must take in competition.

“Stay on top of your gut instinct,” said senior and team captain James Budge.

Rounding out the team are two other seniors, Nathan Wells and Hayden Peirce, and sophomore Cory Miller.

Haven High sent two teams to the national competition in back-to-back years about a dozen years ago. Nickerson High School’s team, also coached by Galloway, won the national contest in 2011. This year, Nickerson's team, coached by Galloway, finished sixth in the state.

The LifeSmarts program is owned by the National Consumers League, and this is the 25th National LifeSmarts Championship. The Kansas Council for Economic Education, created in 1959 and focused on helping teachers educate students about personal finance and economics, will cover the cost of the flight and hotel for the Kansas contingent. Angela Howdeshell, vice president of programs and administration for the Kansas Council for Economic Education, will travel with the Kansas group.

LifeSmarts will test the Haven High teens individually and as a group in written and oral contests. Questions will fall into one of five areas, and each team member has an area of specialty: Wells, personal finance; Peirce, consumer rights and responsibilities; Budge, technology; Paramore, health and safety; and Miller, environment.

About 40 teams from across the country will compete. Kansas has been assigned Maine as its sister team. During part of the competition, the two states will work together and share points. However, they also could compete against each other at some point during the event.

LifeSmarts produces curriculum materials for students, including a calendar with a daily question. On March 13, 2019, for example, it read: "This blood is known as the ‘universal’ donor.” The answer is O-negative blood.

Galloway said simply knowing the facts on the daily calendar won't be sufficient in competition. “That’s just the baseline,” she said. The students must dig deeper to be able to answer: What’s the rarest blood type? And what’s the rule about sharing the blood of different types?

Galloway said curriculum for LifeSmarts is provided for free and she thinks it’s a good program and competitive event for students. It gets them out of their comfort zone, she said.

Galloway has been to 10 different LifeSmarts nationals. She is “an amazing leader and the students have worked hard and beat out some pretty tough competition this year to get to Orlando,” Howdeshell wrote in a response to The News. Teams Haven High edged out to go to Florida were Salina Central High School and Maize South High School.

Students participating in LifeSmarts “walk away with a tremendous amount of knowledge and skills to help them be smart consumers and avoid many of the mistakes that most of us had to make growing up. The topics covered with LifeSmarts are ones that most adults wish they had been taught in school,” Howdeshell wrote.

“I am always impressed by the vast knowledge of the topics gained through their participation, especially in financial literacy,” Howdeshell said.

The event will take place at the B Resort and Spa in Orlando, with competition beginning Saturday and wrapping up Tuesday. Free time during the schedule will occur Monday evening, and the students have discount tickets to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

LifeSmarts competition uses the same terminology as NCAA basketball. Four teams will compete in the eventual final four. Teams that graduate most of their members will follow that with a rebuilding year.

The four seniors on Haven High’s team have chosen their destinations for next fall: Budge will attend Fort Hays State University; Wells, Sterling College; Paramore, Wichita State University; and Peirce, Kansas State University.

Miller will be a junior next year and will be part of Haven High’s next LifeSmarts team.