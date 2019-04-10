After neocons twisted President Trump's arm — falsely claiming U.S. troops are needed in Syria — he bowed to their demands to keep them there.

(U.S. troops often hindered the Syrian army's progress against the Islamic State group. In addition, U.S. involvement with al-Qaida coalition partners in occupied Syria — Idlib Province and Hama — is devastating to Christian populations.)

U.S. coalition partners Hayat Tahrir al Sham (al-Qaida) targeted the Christian towns of Mhardeh and Al Skeilbbiyyeh last month with rockets and mortars in a three-week period, hitting schools, churches, homes and busy markets and killing men, women and children. They hit four villages to the west of Al Skeilbiyyeh on March 23. The Christian Broadcasting Network and independent journalist Vanessa Beeley reported the attacks. Western media remains silent.

Vanessa saw the devastation firsthand as she entered Al Skeilbiyyeh shortly afterwards, attending a church ceremony March 24 honoring Al Skeilbiyyeh's martyrs who died defending the town. Bells pealed loudly in defiance of coalition terrorists, yet they struck again on April 4.

The Syrian Arab Army is comprised of Syrians of all walks of life and religious backgrounds, who defend their beloved country with their blood, courage and resolve. Under Bashar Assad's secular government, Christians flourished. U.S. military presence endangers them and impedes government liberation from this last terrorist stronghold.

Vanessa's film "The Veto" exposes the Western propaganda war against Syria; her writing is seen at 21stCenturyWire.com. Visit Mark Taliano's new Facebook page, "Voices from Syria." Read Tim Anderson's " The Dirty War on Syria."

Sheila Young

Hutchinson