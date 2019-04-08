More that 20 schools were represented at the March 30 NASP State Archery Tournament at Blythe Family Fitness in Pratt with 56 high school girls and 64 high school boys entered.

This past Saturday, March 30, the Pratt High School archery club competed in the NASP state tournament hosted at Pratt’s Blythe Family Fitness.

The archery club began this year and more than 25 kids participate regularly. They practice every Thursday: before school, at lunch and after school.

Before state, they competed at two regular season meets and one NASP IBO 3D meet.

At state, they competed against 20 other schools with 56 high school girls and 64 high school boys entered.

For Pratt, junior Shawndra Bare was one of the best girl shooters at the tournament. She scored a 266 and ranked 14 out of the 56 girls.

Daniel Sanchez, a senior, was Pratt’s best boy shooter who competed with a score of 254 and a rank of 27 out of 64.