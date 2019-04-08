Crews rescued a person who became stranded while kayaking Sunday night in the Kansas River in Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 8:55 p.m. at a viaduct near K-177 highway and Pillsbury Drive, said Manhattan Fire Department Deputy Chief Ryan Almes. The location was just south of downtown Manhattan.

The initial call indicated a person in a kayak was struggling in the current of the Kansas River, Almes said.

When crews arrived, they found a person stranded in the middle of the river. Crews deployed a rescue boat to reach the individual, who was then taken to shore.

Riley County Emergency Medical Services took over care of the individual, who was taken to Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan. The person's condition wasn't immediately available.

Almes said a few minutes after crews went to the Pillsbury Drive location, another 911 caller reported hearing calls for help downstream from the initial incident, Almes said.

Crews searched the river by boat and on foot looking for signs of anyone in distress. An aircraft from the Kansas Highway Patrol was requested and flew the area using Forward Looking Infrared, allowing the pilots to sense body heat.

Nothing additional was found, leading authorities to believe the second call for help was related to the initial rescue.

All units cleared the scene at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

The Riley County Police Department and Riley County Fire Department assisted with the search.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism responded with boats but didn't deploy them.