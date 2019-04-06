The Leavenworth County Office of Emergency Management will be participating Tuesday in a full-scale exercise along with Fort Leavenworth.

The exercise scenario is based on a tornado touchdown on the Army installation. Emergency Management will be activating the five outdoor warning sirens located on Fort Leavenworth at 8 a.m. Tuesday as part of the exercise. The sirens will sound for the duration of one minute.

Leavenworth city and county residents near Fort Leavenworth may be able to hear the siren activation. Residents are asked to take note that this will be only an exercise. If there should be any real threat of weather in or around Leavenworth County that morning, the sirens will not be activated and the exercise will play out with simulated activation.