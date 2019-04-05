1. "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and April 11-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday and April 14, Stage 9, 9 S. Main St., Hutchinson. The best of British musical comedy is on display in this regional premiere that won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical. This misadventured, murderous journey to the top will leave you breathless as Monty Navarro juggles love and murder. Tickets cost $15-$25 at tickets.vendini.com.

2. Gary Thomas at Sterling: 10 a.m. Friday, Sterling College. Gary Thomas, bestselling author and international speaker, will deliver his speech at 10 a.m. in Culbertson Auditorium on Friday, April 5, 2019, for the spring Ross and Fern Freeman Lecture Series for Servant Leadership. The public is invited to attend. Thomas’ ministry strives to bring people closer to Christ and closer to others. He unites the study of Scripture, church history and the Christian classics to foster spiritual growth and deeper relationships. Thomas is a sought-after speaker at conferences, retreats and college campuses in 49 states and eight countries.

3. Spring bird walk: 7 a.m. Saturday, Bethel College, North Newton. Participants should meet at 7 a.m. in the museum parking lot on the Bethel College campus at the corner of Main and 27th streets in North Newton. Experienced birders will lead a trek through Chisholm Park and on Sand Creek Trail. It will take 1-1½ hours and cover about 1½ miles. Walkers need to be able to navigate 1 mile to 1½ miles of mostly wood-chip trail and unpaved road. The terrain is sometimes steep or sloping. Binoculars are helpful, but not required. For help locating Kauffman Museum, see www.bethelks.edu/why-bethel/location/campus-map/ or the Kauffman Museum Facebook page.

4. Garden City Community College's 52nd Annual Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, GCCC Broncbuster Horse Palace Indoor Arena and on the Finney County Fairgrounds. Admission to the GCCC Rodeo costs $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12, $20 for a family, and free for children ages 5 and under or those with a valid GCCC ID.

5. Kansas Academy of Oil Painters reception: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington, Hutchinson. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served and art pieces will be for sale. The exhibition is open through May 5. Kansas Academy of Oil Painters began in 1985 at the urging of the Wichita Center for the Arts, formerly the Wichita Art Association, which had been sponsoring an annual small oil painting show for several years. The membership of KAOP includes prize-winning artists, most of whom are proficient in many other areas of art.

6. "Railroaded: The Industry that Shaped Kansas:" 2 p.m. Sunday, Coronado Quivira Museum, 105 W. Lyon in Lyons. The Quivira Chapter, Santa Fe Trail Association, will host “Railroaded: The Industry that Shaped Kansas,” a presentation and discussion by Leo E. Oliva. Contact the Quivira Chapter at (620) 241-8719 or the Coronado Quivira Museum at (620) 257-3941 for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas. A Quivira Chapter business meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. before the program and will include discussion on possible events to host in Rice County related to the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail, coming up in 2021. Everyone is welcome to attend. Leo Oliva is a historian with a research focus on 19th-century Kansas. He is the author of "Soldiers on the Santa Fe Trail," six books for the Kansas Fort Series, and a founding member of the Santa Fe Trail Association and Fort Larned Old Guard.

7. Post Polio Support Group: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Blue Dragon room at Hutch Community College Student Union, 1300 N. Plum. Polio survivors and/or spouses are invited to visit to meet other polio survivors to share experiences and learn from each other. The group meets on the first Saturday of each month and usually has a speaker on related topics.