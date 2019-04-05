April 6 through 14

All times Central

Saturday, April 6

PREP BASEBALL — Sedgwick @ Remington 10:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Wichita Northwest Inv. (swimming 10 a.m.).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Northern Arkansas 1 p.m., Wichita State @ Tulane 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ McPherson 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel, Hesston College @ Friends Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethany @ Bethel 10 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel, Hesston College @ Bethel Inv. (Hesston GC) 8 a.m.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Wichita @ Oklahoma (Enid) 7 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Allen @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, April 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Northern Arkansas 1 p.m., Wichita State @ Tulane 1 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel, Hesston College @ Bethel Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Tulsa 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Minnesota 2:30 p.m. (KAKE, ch. 10.1).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ FC Cincinnati 2 p.m. (ESPN).

Monday, April 8

PREP BASEBALL — Oxford @ Moundridge 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Sedgwick @ Remington 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Remington, Sedgwick, Goessel, Marion—Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Hutchinson Central Christian Inv. (Carey Park) 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Sterling 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Southeast (Neb.) CC 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Seattle @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, April 9

PREP TRACK — Halstead, Moundridge @ Marion CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Hesston, Peabody-Burns @ Elyria Christian CKTL (Tabor College) 4:30 p.m.; Berean Academy, Remington, Goessel @ Lyons CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Sedgwick @ Burrton CKTL 4:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Salina South @ Newton 4 p.m., Lyons @ Halstead 4 p.m., Hesston @ Haven 4 p.m., Remington @ Moundridge 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Salina South @ Newton 4 p.m., Lyons @ Halstead 4 p.m., Hesston @ Haven 4 p.m., Remington @ Moundridge 4 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 1 p.m.; Halstead @ Kingman Inv. (Kingman CC) 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton, Hesston @ Salina Central Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Valley Center 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton-Hesston @ Newton Inv. I (diving 2 p.m., swimming 4 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Cloud County CC @ Hesston College noon.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — York @ Bethel 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Seattle @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Houston @ Oklahoma City 8:30 p.m. (TNT).

Wednesday, April 10

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Oklahoma State @ Wichita State 6 p.m. (Cox Yurview).

PRO BASEBALL — Seattle @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee 7 p.m. (NBA Team Pass, PPV).

Thursday, April 11

PREP TRACK — Newton, Halstead, Hesston @ Wichita State Pre-State (Cessna Stadium) TBA.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. (Fairgrounds TC) 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Butler CC 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Labette CC @ Hesston College 4 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Tabor 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Seattle @ Kansas City 12:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — (CONCACAF Champions League) Monterrey @ Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. (Yahoo! Sports).

Friday, April 12

PREP TRACK — Newton, Halstead, Hesston @ Wichita State Pre-State (Cessna Stadium) TBA.

PREP BASEBALL — Derby @ Newton 4 p.m., Nickerson @ Halstead 4 p.m., Hillsboro @ Hesston 4 p.m., Bennington @ Remington 4 p.m., Ell-Saline @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Derby @ Newton 4 p.m., Nickerson @ Halstead 4 p.m., Hillsboro @ Hesston 4 p.m., Bennington @ Remington 3 p.m., Ell-Saline @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Hesston, Central Plains @ Conway Springs 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Houston @ Wichita State 6 p.m. (Cox Yurview).

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, April 13

PREP TRACK — Newton, Halstead, Hesston @ Wichita State Pre-State (Cessna Stadium) TBA.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton-Hesston @ Wichita West Inv. 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Butler CC @ Hesston College 2 p.m., Houston @ Wichita State 2 p.m. (Cox Yurview).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ Avila 1 p.m., Hesston College @ Coffeyville CC noon.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel, Hesston College @ Bethel Inv. 8 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Ottawa @ Bethel 10 a.m.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Wichita @ Omaha 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, April 14

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Houston @ Wichita State noon.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Jayhawk Conference Tourney II (Sand Creek Station) 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — New York Red Bulls @ Sporting Kansas City 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

