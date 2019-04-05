The Rice County Arts Council will sponsor the 45th Annual Prairie Art Exhibition in the Studio 96 Gallery. Show dates will run from April 13-28.

The Prairie Art Show will accept artist’s entries at Studio 96 from 1 to 5 p.m. on April 6, 7 and 8. The Studio 96 Gallery is located at 121 S. Broadway, Sterling.

The show accepts original works that haven't previously been entered in the Prairie Art Show and have been created in the last two years. An entry fee of $20 will allow submission of up to three pieces per artist. All two-dimensional work must be suitably framed and ready for hanging. Artists must be 18 years of age and must be a Kansas resident. RCAC gives out $1,400 in cash awards plus Purchase Awards.

Jim Clements will serve as this year’s juror. His paintings honor the spirit of the West, and his home and studio are located on the prairie in the Flint Hills region of Kansas.

Clement’s oil paintings have won many awards and have been featured in numerous publications including USA Today, Art Calendar Magazine, American Art Collector and Southwestern Art.

His work has also been selected for exhibition in many national shows including The American Plains Artists Juried Exhibit, Kansas Academy of Oil Painters Exhibits, The National Small Oil Painting Exhibition, The American Royal Western Art Show and The Spirit of The West Festival.

The chosen Prairie Art Exhibit will be open to the public April 13 through 28. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For additional information, please contact Rice County Arts Council president Brian Foster at (620) 204-1977.