At 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in Hesston, singer-songwriter Krista Detor will return to the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains Prairie Window Concert Series. The concert will take place in the Prairie Pavilion at the Arboretum overlooking the lake.

Tickets are by reservation at http://dyckarboretum.org/arboretum-event/krista-detor/ or by calling (620) 327-8127. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children, plus tax. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s mission to cultivate transformative relationships between people and the land.

The Allmusic Guide calls Krista Detor “an artist of rare ability with a deep poetic gift,” and Rolling Stone calls her “a small miracle.” Krista Detor’s solo albums have reached national and international prominence, including No. 1 on the Euro-Americana Chart and placement within the top 10 of the U.S. Folk and Independent Music charts. Detor has been involved in several award-winning collaborations, including the highly acclaimed "Wilderness Plots," (PBS national), for which she and fellow writers were recognized by the Indiana Legislature for contributions to the arts (2010), and which resulted in two Emmy nominations and a Golden Eagle Award.

In addition to high-quality acoustic music, the PWCS provides delicious savory and sweet food options during intermission, with a menu provided by Crust & Crumb Company. The menu this Sunday will include eggs Benedict, bacon mushroom quiche, raspberry chocolate bread pudding and dulce de leche morning buns.