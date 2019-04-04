I'm announcing the official launch of a new "Bully Pulpit" movement, which will require rigorous training to enable one to out-bully the bully aggressively and armed heavily with well-substantiated facts. Borrowing from Trump's "art of the deal" playbook, one will learn to double down on dumbed-down persons through "countererrorism" tactics, especially those with chronic partisan ideological dependency. This movement will link with "People Be Smart" activists and stage the best brain-charged, fact-full rallies in the history of the world — before 2020.

Real truth that IS truth. I ain't lyin.' Next movement: "Bullies, Be Smart."

R.J. Holmes, Hays