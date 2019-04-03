We’ve passed the halfway point of Lent. Once known as Passiontide, the last two weeks of Lent call us to focus more and more on the suffering of Jesus, the “Via Dolorosa,” or Way of Grief. Many churches will have statues and crucifixes covered in violet to remind us of his suffering.

The Via Dolorosa commemorates Jesus’ journey from Pilate’s fortress to his crucifixion and death on Golgotha Hill. Perhaps it was fate, perhaps it was God whispering in my ear, but I came across, completely unexpectedly, a short phrase that reminded of that journey.

I had been reading an article about actor Kelsey Grammer. Grammer mentioned a phrase that served him well in coping with some hard times in his life, specifically the murder of his father and sister and the accidental drownings of two half-brothers.

The phrase in question, “stagger onward rejoicing,” came from poet W.H. Auden, and it affected Grammer so powerfully that he named his youngest child Auden.

The phrase is like a persistent itch, and the more I scratch it, the more I focus on it. “Stagger” reminds me of similar words like “stumble” and “scramble” and “struggle.” It is especially appropriate for this Lenten season since I picture Jesus “staggering” under the weight of his cross on the way to his crucifixion, a journey culminating in his and our “rejoicing” on Easter morning. I believe we are called to do the same, and that means remembering that there would be no Easter without a Good Friday first.

Grammer calls “stagger onward rejoicing” words to live by, words to remind him of where he has been and the direction he has headed. I like the phrase for several reasons. I like it because it is active rather than passive, something we do with life’s circumstances instead of passively just letting things happen to us. Second, I like the phrase because it is both present-centered and future-oriented. There is movement, purpose and directionality. Finally, I like “stagger onward rejoicing” because it fills me with hope, one of my favorite virtues.

Grandpa warned me that I would experience times when life would seem like “10 miles of muddy road.” Grandpa’s observation has proven true — I’ve had many times in life when I’ve felt weighted down by sorrow, anger, frustration and a sense of powerlessness. And I’ve stumbled, struggled, scrambled and even staggered. But those times didn’t last forever. That is cause for rejoicing.

We Christians are an Easter people, and we rejoice in that. But we also are called to go through our Good Fridays. The shadow of the cross overlays the entrance to the Easter tomb.

Jim Schinstock is a retired teacher. Email: schinjc@yahoo.com