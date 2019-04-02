Authorities have identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night just north of Topeka.

Glenn D. Smith, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 7:16 p.m. Sunday at the N.W. US-24 and US-75 highway interchange.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Smith was driving a 2013 Ford Taurus westbound on US-24 highway when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a concrete bridge pillar for the US-75 overpass.

Smith, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.