Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 12:49 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Donald Vanloenen, 38, Ottawa, for two Franklin County warrants for failure to appear.

Incident

• 12:23 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, West Franklin High School principal reported a physical altercation involving three 17-year-old Pomona juveniles. A report is being forwarded to the county attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Michael Thompson, 36, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:45 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Handford Atchison, 58, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:20 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Seth Conner, 18, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

Incidents

• 11:32 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of S. Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa female reported a possible sex offense. Case is under investigation.

• 8:48 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, a 32-year-old Ottawa male reported a 29-year-old Ottawa family member caused damage to property. Case is under investigation.

• 11:35 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jamie Masuch, 42, Ottawa, on active Shawnee County warrant.

Accident

• 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of W. 23rd St., Ottawa, Dale Alumbaugh, 51, Leroy, was driving a 2010 Ford pickup and was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Steven Burkhart, 39, Ottawa. Alumbaugh was cited for failing to yield.

Wellsville Police Department News

Wednesday: 600 block of Poplar St., theft; 600 block of E. Sixth St., alarm

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with five medical calls Wednesday and Thursday.