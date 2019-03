March 30 through April 7

All times Central

Saturday, March 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Bethune-Cookman @ Wichita State 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Kansas City (Kan.) CC @ Hesston College noon.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel, Hesston College @ Cowley Inv., Arkansas City TBA.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Texas @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Montreal @ Sporting Kansas City 2 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, March 31

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa @ Hesston College 1 p.m., Bethune-Cookman @ Wichita State 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Sterling @ Bethel 2:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Dallas @ Oklahoma City 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, April 1

PREP GOLF — Newton @ Salina Central Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 2 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Southwestern Inv. (Quail Ridge GC) TBA.

Tuesday, April 2

PREP TRACK — Newton Inv. @ Thresher Stadium 3:30 p.m.; Halstead @ Sterling CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Hesston, Moundridge @ Moundridge CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Berean Academy, Goessel @ Canton-Galva CKTL (@ Goessel) 4:30 p.m.; Remington, Peabody-Burns @ Remington CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Sedgwick, Burrton @ TBA.

PREP BASEBALL — Arkansas City @ Newton 4 p.m., Hesston @ Halstead 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Bennington 3 p.m., Canton-Galva @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Arkansas City @ Newton 4 p.m., Hesston @ Halstead 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Bennington 3 p.m., Canton-Galva @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m., Sterling @ Remington 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Halstead, Remington, Sedgwick, Goessel, Marion—Peabody-Burns @ Herington Inv. (Herington GC) 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Arkansas City Inv. TBA. Hesston @ Andover Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Andover Central @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — NIT Semfinals: Wichita State vs. Lipscomb 6 p.m. (ESPN).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Kansas 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Tabor JV @ Hesston College 4 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Southwestern Inv. (Quail Ridge GC) TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (TNT).

Wednesday, April 3

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ Friends (Two Rivers Youth Complex) 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Southwestern 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 12:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Kalamazoo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

PREP GOLF — Newton @ McPherson Inv. (Turkey Creek GC) 2 p.m., Hesston @ Wellington Inv. (Wellington GC) 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton Inv. 3 p.m., Hesston @ Andover Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Salina South Inv. 1:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Andover 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — NIT Finals 6 p.m. ESPN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Fort Scott CC @ Hesston College 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — (CONCACAF Champions League) Sporting Kansas City @ Monterrey (Liga MX) 9 p.m. (Yahoo! Sports, Univision Deportes).

Friday, April 5

PREP TRACK — Newton @ Valley Center Inv. 2 p.m.; Halstead @ Lyons Inv. TBA; Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ Marion Inv. 3:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Andover @ Newton 4 p.m., Ell-Saline @ Moundridge 4 p.m., Sedgwick @ Bennington 3 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Andover @ Newton 4 p.m., Ell-Saline @ Moundridge 4 p.m., Sedgwick @ Bennington 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Halstead, Hesston, Goessel @ Hillsboro Inv. (Hillsboro Municipal GC) 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Wichita Northwest Inv. (diving 6 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Tulane 6:30 p.m. (Cox Sports Television).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Pratt CC @ Hesston College 4 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel, Hesston College @ Friends Inv. TBA.

PRO BASKETBALL — Detroit @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Allen @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Wichita Northwest Inv. (swimming 10 a.m.).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Northern Arkansas 1 p.m., Wichita State @ Tulane 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ McPherson 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel, Hesston College @ Friends Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethany @ Bethel 10 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel, Hesston College @ Bethel Inv. (Hesston GC) 8 a.m.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Wichita @ Oklahoma (Enid) 7 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Allen @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, April 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Northern Arkansas 1 p.m., Wichita State @ Tulane 1 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel, Hesston College @ Bethel Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Tulsa 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Minnesota 2:30 p.m. (KAKE, ch. 10.1).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ FC Cincinnati 2 p.m. (ESPN).

