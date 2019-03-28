When it comes to the Pretty Prairie Wind Energy Center, the name alone might fool you. It would be more accurately called the Cheney State Park wind farm, as it is not near Pretty Prairie and is planned just north and northeast of Cheney State Park. It spans an area larger than the reservoir itself and includes more than 80 turbines, each about 500 feet tall (taller than the Statue of Liberty).

This massive wind farm shouldn’t be built near towns, schools and a state park that gets 400,000 to 500,000 visitors per year. This is not only a concern for the people who live nearby but for everyone from Kansas and beyond who enjoys our state parks.

Please ask your elected officials to protect the quality of life near Cheney State Park by not allowing this wind farm to be built so close to concentrated populations of people and wildlife.

There are public meetings at 6:30 p.m. March 28 at the Sedgwick County Zoo and 3 p.m. April 4 at the Atrium Hotel in Hutchinson for you to share your opinion with county officials.

Darcy Gray

Andale