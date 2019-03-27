Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday on Interstate 70 south of Manhattan.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner told The Topeka Capital-Journal that the crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the I-70 and K-177 highway interchange.

Gardner said troopers responding to the scene found a vehicle that appeared to have left I-70 and crashed below to K-177.

All three occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 8 a.m., Gardner said, troopers were working to gathering information about the identities of those who were in the vehicle.

Additional details, including the type of vehicle and direction of travel, weren't immediately available.

Traffic on I-70 was unaffected by the crash, Gardner said.

There was some lane blockage on K-177, Gardner said, but traffic was being allowed to proceed through the area as troopers investigated the crash. K-177 is a major road connecting I-70 with Manhattan.

