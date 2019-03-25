Topeka police investigated a report of a possible shooting early Monday just west of downtown, but were unable to locate a victim.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. near S.W. 9th and Polk.

Several gunshot calls were received by dispatchers, with a possible victim reported in the 900 block of S.W. Polk.

Multiple units responded to the scene. However, no victim was found, and units cleared from the scene at 5:19 a.m.

A small passenger car was reported leaving the area after the shots were fired.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

