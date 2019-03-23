Gary and Bille (Utterback) Mooney will celebrate 50 years of marriage with an open house reception from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Village Bible Church, 1301 Osage, Salina. Friends, family and neighbors are invited to come offer congratulations, share memories and eat cake. No gifts, please.

Gary Mooney and the former Bille Utterback met in Wichita in December of 1968, were engaged in February of 1969 and were married on March 28, 1969.

Gary graduated from Cawker City High School and attended Appalachian Bible Institute in Virginia and Calvary Bible College in Kansas City, Mo. He was in sales most of his life and helped open the Sutherlands Lumber Company store in Salina.

Bille graduated from Caldwell High School, Caldwell, and from William Newton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, affiliated with Southwestern College, Winfield. She practiced nursing for forty years, retired, then attended Brown Mackie College (to get computer literate), graduated from there and worked at Consumer Credit Counseling Services for nine years.

Although the couple has no children, they are very close to their nieces and nephews. Three of their nieces are hosting the reception.