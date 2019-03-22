Topeka police are seeking the community's help as they continue to investigate the city's most recent homicide.

Gretchen Koenen, public relations specialist for the police department, on Friday issued a statement asking the public to come forward with information related to the death of Robert McKinsey James, 25, who was found unresponsive at 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of S.W. Hillsdale Avenue.

James was suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police initially said they were looking for an older, boxy, dark-colored SUV that was seen fleeing from the area shortly after the incident. They now are seeking help from anyone in the area who might remember seeing suspicious people or vehicles between 8 and 9 p.m. Saturday.

"Even the smallest detail could help bring the victim's family justice in this very difficult time," Koenen said in the statement.

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. People can make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

The homicide was the city's second this year.