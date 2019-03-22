Four Sumatran tiger cubs born last October at the Topeka Zoo experienced the outdoors for the first time Friday.

Dozens of spectators, including many children, watched from behind glass at the zoo in Gage Park as the cubs were allowed beginning at 10 a.m. to leave the building where they had spent all their lives to cautiously explore the outdoor part of their exhibit.

"They are so adorable!" wrote Holly Carpenter, of Lawrence, on the zoo's Facebook page, where the event was streamed live.

The 6-month-old cubs — a female named Zayana and males named Badar, Bintang and Kansa Raja — were born Oct. 15 to Jingga, the zoo's only female adult tiger. They were fathered by Sanjiv, the zoo's only male adult tiger.

Jingga and the cubs live on the south end of the tiger exhibit, while Sanjiv lives alone on the north end, said zoo director Brendan Wiley. Sumatran tigers tend to be solitary animals that only come together to breed, he said.

The cubs were born with their eyes closed and remained dependent on their mother for the first few weeks of their lives, Wiley said.

He said the cubs, which are tropical animals, would have been capable of coming outdoors by mid-January but cold weather kept the zoo from letting them out until Friday, when temperatures were expected to reach a high of 66 degrees.

Before allowing the cubs outdoors, zoo staff members "baby-proofed" the outdoor part of exhibit by taking steps that included draining its pool, ensuring it contained no sharp objects and removing some climbing logs to make it easier for the cubs to get around, Wiley said.

Temperatures were in the upper 40s at 10 a.m. as a zoo staff member led spectators in a countdown from five to zero, at which point the door was opened to allow Jingga and her cubs to come out. Jingga emerged quickly, while the cubs were more cautious in venturing outdoors.

Meanwhile, Allen Corzine — a volunteer docent at the zoo — asked questions about tigers of children who were among Friday's spectators.

"The idea is to get the kids interested, and I think it does," he said.

Corzine posed queries that included:

• Do tigers have feathers or fur? The correct answer is "fur."

• Do tigers have stripes? The correct answer is "yes."

• Can tigers swim? The correct answer is "yes."

• Can tigers fly? The correct answer, Corzine said, is "only in cargo."