STERLING — A dinner to benefit wounded war veteran Marcie McCammond is scheduled for March 30 in Sterling.

Sponsored by the Buffalo Soldiers and the Sterling American Legion, the dinner, served from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., will include baked chicken, pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, bread, dessert and a drink for $10 or a freewill donation.

All proceeds will go to McCammond, who has ongoing medical and travel expenses for hyperbaric treatment for traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder she suffered during a deployment to Afghanistan, according to Sterling American Legion Commander Edie Cress.

The treatment isn't covered by the Veterans Administration.

Buffalo Soldiers were black soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army's 10th Cavalry Regiment. A program will be offered at 11:30 a.m. on the history of the Buffalo Soldiers and what local volunteers do to provide re-enactments and other philanthropic activities.

Members of the organization will then provide rides from 1 to 5 p.m. around Sterling Lake on the traditional horse-drawn carts the soldiers used during the wars for a suggested $5 donation.