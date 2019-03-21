One person was killed in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash Wednesday evening in Haskell County in southwest Kansas.

The crash was reported at 6:38 p.m. on US-56 highway near County Road OO, just northeast of Sublette.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck and a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were traveling west on US-56 when the pickup truck slowed down to turn north onto County Road OO. The motorcycle then ran into the side of the pickup truck's trailer.

The motorcycle rider, Richard Hidalgo, 71, of Plains, was transported to Santanta District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Hidalgo wasn't wearing a helmet.

The pickup truck's driver, John Giesbrecht-Fehr, 34, of Ulysses, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Giesbrecht-Fehr was wearing a seat belt.