GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA — Boyd Longnecker, 75, Guthrie, Oklahoma, passed away March 19, 2019. He was born Oct. 20, 1943.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday , March 22 at the Southern Baptist Church, 202 E. Noble, Guthrie, Okla.

Boyd was the brother of Pearl Hammond-Covey, uncle of Deborah Hammond and Kimberely Skaggs, all of Pratt.