After being dormant for about 10 years, the Leavenworth branch of the NAACP has been reactivated.

“We are ecstatic,” said Joana Scholtz, president of the local branch.

Several national and state representatives gathered with local NAACP officials Tuesday at the Richard Allen Cultural Center and Museum to announce the reactivation.

“We endeavor to make sure all branches are active and functioning as a source for people to address civil rights concerns,” said Kevin Myles, regional field director of the NAACP.

NAACP stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Kenya Cox, state president of the NAACP, said there are seven active branches in Kansas and about 20 inactive chapters. Chapters must have a minimum of 50 members to be considered active. She said there are about 1,500 members in the state.

Cox said the NAACP is a multi-cultural, bipartisan advocacy organization that “engages all voices to be part of the conversation to build that more perfect union.”

The Leavenworth branch originally started in 1941 and was one of the most active in the state, Scholtz said.

But declining numbers about 10 years ago led the branch to go inactive.

Scholtz said the Leavenworth branch reached the minimum requirement and 12 more people have expressed interest in joining.

The Leavenworth branch soon will be appointing officers.

Scholtz said the Leavenworth branch also is looking to reactivate its youth unit.

The Leavenworth branch will hold a meet and greet affair from 4-6 p.m. March 28 at the 424 Lounge, 424 Cherokee St., for new and prospective members. The event is free and open to the public.

Scholtz said plans will be announced at that time about the organization’s monthly meeting schedule.

Scholtz said the local branch will host an annual awards banquet fundraiser and participate in local events, meetings and activities.

For more information or to join, call Scholtz at 913-727-5216.