No injuries were reported after an explosive device went off early Wednesday outside a residence on the west edge of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

Crews were called to the scene at 12:18 a.m. after an explosion was reported outside the home at 306 S.W. Harrison.

Topeka police and fire crews responded to the incident.

"The front porch sustained substantial damage," said Lt. Manny Munoz, Topeka police watch commander. "If it was any type of fireworks, it was definitely not a consumer-type of fireworks."

Crews remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and Kansas Gas Service had been called as a precaution.

"They looked at one of the gas meters," Munoz said, "and apparently it was flowing very heavy."

The investigation was being led by the Topeka Fire Department.

