David J. McGinn, 31, was arrested and charged with Criminal Damage to Property x2 and Interference with Law Enforcement.

Jessie D. French, 41, was issued a Notice to Appear for Expired Registration and Altered License Plate.

Carly A. O’brien, 40, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 200 blk N. B.

Officers conducted a Welfare check in the 2000 blk N. H.

Officers investigated Theft in the 1100 blk N. Jefferson.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report on Western Ave.

Brenton S. Tucker, 23, was issued a Notice to Appear for Defective Headlamp.