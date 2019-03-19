Elizabeth Wilczek, a Minneola USD 219 employee, has been arrested and faces a charge of unlawful sexual relations according to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr.

In a press release, Carr said that on Monday at approximately 7 a.m., Ford County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Minneola Police Department arrested Wilczek on a Ford County arrest warrant for the charge of unlawful sexual relations.

"Wilczek was transported to the Ford County Detention Center and booked in," Carr said. "This is an on-going investigation and once completed will be turned over to the Ford County Attorney."

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, one count of unlawful sexual relations is a severity level 5 person felony and is punishable by between 31 to 136 months imprisonment and a fine up to a $300,000.

Carr added, "Wilczek is presumed innocent unless found guilty in a court of law."

