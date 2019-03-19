The public will be able to see off Coach Bill Self and his University of Kansas basketball team this afternoon as they fly out of Forbes Field en route to the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The KU band will be on hand at the Forbes terminal, where the Jayhawks are scheduled to fly out at 3 p.m. today, said Eric Johnson, president and director of airports for the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority.

KU (25-9) will battle Northeastern (23-10) in an opening-round match-up at about 3 p.m. Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Johnson told The Capital-Journal about the flight just before 1 p.m. today in response to a request for information. He apologized for not contacting the newspaper earlier but said he'd just learned when KU was flying out.