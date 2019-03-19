Please join is for a celebration of a life; well lived and gone too soon. Saturday, April 6th, at 11:00 a.m. Cedar Point Clubhouse, 854 Cedar Point Drive, Livingston, Texas, 77351.

Carolyn Jean (Blodgett) Heidel. Feb 5th, 1954-Dec 30th, 2018.



Carolyn Jean Heidel is survived by her daughter Krisha Blodgett and her granddaughter Katy Belle; her two sisters, Kathleen Cochran and Teresa Butler, and many other family and friends. We’d like to ask family and friends to send us a photo and/or stories so we can include those memories in her celebration of life. RSVP and send pictures and stories to krishabean77@yahoo.com.



