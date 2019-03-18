Hutchinson resident Lauren Sill recalls hunting deer with her dad decades before rule changes turned the joyous excursions into a nightmare.

Sill told a state Senate committee about the access she and her dad enjoyed in the 1980s on 15,000 acres of a Kiowa County ranch.

"I loved the land," Sill said. "I loved the challenge of the pursuit. And I loved the times with my dad."

By the late 1990s, they were paying for access to just a 5,000-acre stretch. They paid for each point on a buck's antlers, and the farmer paid them for each doe they killed.

When the state moved to a system 20 years ago that allowed landowners to sell deer permits to out-of-state trophy-seekers, the cost of hunting the same piece of land increased from $120 or less to $5,000 in one season, Sill said. She and her dad found it was cheaper to drive to Wyoming to hunt.

The state ended the transfer system a decade ago, but the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism made more permits directly available to out-of-state residents as a trade-off. Today, 24 percent of Kansas deer permits are sold to non-residents.

As a result, Sill said, the access to hunting in her area remains crowded. She fears a return to the transferable system will worsen the situation.

"It's not a theory or a possibility," Sill said. "It's a reality."

Controversy over proposed legislation to legalize the transfer of deer permits has shifted to the Senate following narrow passage in the House. Supporters see the bill as a mechanism for bringing tourists to the state and providing revenue to rural landowners.

Others remain wary of the consequences of such a system. Brad Loveless, the secretary of KDWPT, said history shows the ability to sell deer tags will lead to poaching, manipulation by unscrupulous middlemen and unintentional mistakes by landowners.

"I'm officially a biologist — I'm not a wildlife expert. We hire those," Loveless said. "But still, I remember a lesson that my grandma taught me many years ago, and that lesson is if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it's probably a duck. This bill, simply put, is about making more money for Kansas trophy deer harvest."

Loveless said there have been no significant changes in the years since the transfers ended. The agency has 75 law enforcement officers covering 45 million acres in Kansas, he said.

"I am not talented enough to create a net benefit out of this bill," Loveless said.

Joel Wimer, who owns the C&W Ranch southwest of Salina, said there seems to be a vast misunderstanding about the objectives of the bill. He said the opposition to proposed legislation comes from self-serving resident hunter groups who have no concern for the rights of individual landowners and their need to diversify cash flow.

"I have to respectfully submit that in the 70-mile radius that we operate ranching ground and have land completely posted for hunting, for 20-plus years, I have never encountered a wildlife biologist or expert of any kind," Wimer said. "I pride myself and my guides with our knowledge of populations and movement of the wildlife populations of the deer in our area, and we monitor it very closely on a week-to-week basis."

If the previous system led to the hunting violations referenced by Loveless, Wimer said, they were the result of an enforcement problem.

"If properly controlled, out-of-state hunters create tourism, which creates income to Kansans and Kansas," Wimer said.

Wimer said his operation has no desire to broker permits. Opponents worry that outfitters again will secure the hunting rights to large areas of land to market access to trophy bucks at a steep cost.

Rep. Will Carpenter, a Republican from El Dorado and a former wildlife commissioner, said the transfers turned out to be "an abysmal disaster."

"You see human greed at its worst when you can sell these permits for whatever that they want to sell them for," Carpenter said.