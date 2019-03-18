Look for another sunny day on Monday in Topeka, with highs in the lower-50s.

Rain is likely to develop at night and continue into Tuesday, when highs again should reach the lower-50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

• Tonight: Rain likely. Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Tuesday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

• Friday night: A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

• Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 49.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.