The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man whose body was found Tuesday in northern Leavenworth County.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff said Travis Doughty, 23, Leavenworth, was murdered. But the Sheriff's Office has not released the cause of Doughty's death.

Doughy's body was found at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on Oak Mills Drive. Sherley described the location as an isolated stretch of road in a rural area.

Sherley said investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led to Doughty's death.

Anyone with information about Doughty's whereabouts in the days before his death is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 913-682-5724.

