A bill being considered in Topeka could increase or decrease funding for the Salina-Saline County Dispatch Center, depending on which version of the bill is ultimately approved into law.

The Kansas Senate Utilities Committee is considering House Bill 2084, which increases a $0.60 monthly fee charged to phone customers. The bill, as originally introduced, would have increased that fee to $1.03 per month. But the Kansas House approved an amendment proposed by Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, to increase the fee to only $0.82 per month.

Sen. Randall Hardy, R-Salina, said he plans to propose an amendment to the bill to raise the monthly fee to $1.03.

Hannah Stambaugh, Emergency Management Director for Saline County, said the Salina-Saline County 911 Dispatch Center would see a moderate decrease in 911 fee funding under the bill as amended by the Kansas House. Even though the 911 fee would increase compared to where it is now, other provisions of the bill would result in less funding for local 911 call centers.

Stambaugh said local officials would have to make up for those funds elsewhere if the bill is approved in its current form.

The Salina-Saline County Dispatch Center takes in about $350,000 per year from the 911 fee, and spends that amount on a variety of expenses, including its own phone bill to AT&T that allows the center to connect to the state’s next generation 911 system, light and power bills, internet charges, equipment maintenance contracts, and training for 911 dispatchers.

If the fee was increased to $1.03 per month, the Salina-Saline County Dispatch Center would see an increase in funding, which Stambaugh said could be used to pay for better training for 911 dispatchers, better mapping to aid emergency services, and for critical infrastructure for a new radio communications system.