A response filed by Mars Wrigley Confectionery contains a counterclaim that Topeka-based company McElroy's provided faulty work on a Twix candy bar production line.

McElroy's filed a lawsuit in Shawnee County District Court alleging the candy company owed more than $2.5 million for labor, materials and other costs. The case moved into federal court in February.

Mars lays out four issues in its answer to the suit, including negligence, negligent misrepresentation and two counts of breach of contract.

In January 2018, Mars issued a purchase order to McElroy's to install stainless-steel piping for a new Twix production line that was being added at the Topeka plant. Work was supposed to be completed by April 18, 2018, but it was delayed to May 14, 2018. That resulted in more than $1 million in damages, the countersuit alleges.

Mars also alleges piping installed by McElroy's was faulty. The plant had to fix leaks, repair solder joints and purge natural gas lines, which cost more than $41,000.

Mars sustained increased labor and production costs, material and logistics associated with transferring production to other Mars facilities and loss of sales, the company alleges.