A status check and potential arraignment date were set for former Garden City police officer charged with six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child after he was denied a request to leave Finney County.

Doug Heit, 50, appeared before Finney County District Court Judge Michael Quint Tuesday alongside defense attorneys Steve Cott and Lucille Douglass. Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson, a prosecutor assigned to the case, was present via phone. Assistant Attorney General Mike Serra is also a prosecutor assigned to the case.

Since the defense is still waiting for relevant records, including medical records regarding Heit, Douglass said, Quint granted a request to schedule a status check at 9 a.m. on May 22 in courtroom 201 at the Finney County Courthouse. The meeting is expected to also act as Heit’s arraignment.

Cott asked for the case management conference in January after Heit waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

At the conference, Cott requested a change to Heit’s bond that would, due to issues with sureties, allow him to pay $2,000 to the courts in lieu of a $20,000 cash and corporate surety bond. Cott also asked for a change to Heit's bond stipulations that would allow him to move to Ellis County, where his brother lives.

In October, Quint lowered the bond from $100,000 to $20,000 cash and corporate surety on conditions that Heit would not contact the alleged victim, only contact his wife about matters regarding the sale of their Garden City home and their divorce, and not leave Finney County.

Because Heit’s bond has already been reduced and he’s facing significant penalties should he be convicted, Johnson argued against the change. On top of that, she said the alleged victim is living in Ellis County.

“I believe that that potentially could create an issue with him having contact with her depending on which family he would be residing with and if they would have any contact with the victim and the family that she resides with,” Johnson told Quint.

Heit said the alleged victim now lives in Saline County and not with his wife.

Quint ultimately denied the request for a change in bond.

“... $20,000 seems to be an appropriate amount to guarantee, certainly compliance, and I don’t know that I’m going to authorize leaving Finney County … The location, or at least tying the defendant to this area, at least gives us the opportunity to guarantee safety to the community,” Quint said.

The Garden City Police Department arrested Heit on Sept. 23, 2018, on two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and immediately passed the case to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to avoid any conflict of interest.

Melissa Underwood, KBI communications director, confirmed Tuesday that the agency is still investigating the case but declined to provide further details.

On Oct. 1, The Kansas Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint accusing Heit of fondling or touching a child younger than 14 on six different occasions and he was subsequently charged with six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

All of the incidents, according to the complaint, happened in Finney County and involved the same child, who was born in 2009. Four incidents took place between Aug. 1 and 25, 2018, one happened on Sept. 21, 2018, and one occurred between Sept. 22 and 23, 2018, according to the complaint.

Heit was a GCPD officer from July 2003 to March 2017, when he became an evidence technician for the department. He left the GCPD on Aug. 15, 2018.

A decorated officer, Heit received Gold Awards of Valor from both the GCPD and the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police for his role in saving a Garden City woman's life in January 2010. When responding to the attempted murder, Heit found the woman pinned beneath her ex-husband, who was trying to stab her, and shot him twice. The ex-husband, Gustavo Ramos-Beleta, was ultimately sentenced to more than 48 years in prison.

