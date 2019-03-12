A section of Main Street was blocked off Monday morning as the Garden City fire and police departments responded to a call reporting light smoke inside the department store, Stage.

Four GCFD and two GCPD vehicles responded to the scene, momentarily shutting down Main Street from Laurel Street to Pine Street.

GCFD Fire Chief Allen Shelton said firefighters were dispatched at about 8:13 a.m. and inspected the whole building, using a platform truck to look over the heating and air conditioning units on the roof. Using a thermal imagery reader, firefighters were able to trace the source of the smoke to a faulty light fixture in the basement of the building, he said.

By about 9 a.m., firefighters had cleared the building, reopened the road and left the scene. Shelton said there were no injuries or property damage.