Lyle D. Newby of Haven will celebrate his 85th birthday on March 12.

Lyle was born in rural Haven to Collins and Ruth Newby. His sister Oreta McKinney, resides in Johnson, Kansas. He married Jean Stewart on July 27, 1952, and she died March 11, 2010. They celebrated their 57th anniversary.

Lyle is a retired farmer and stockman and a member of the Haven United Methodist Church. He served on the Reno County Conservation District Board for 43 years.

Lyle stays active these days at the coffee shop and square dancing. Children include Steve and wife Nita, Whitewater; Stan and wife Linda, Winfield; and Paula and husband Randy Bernhardt, St. Peters, Missouri. Lyle has nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.