Free men’s health education seminar

GARDEN CITY – Are you looking for solutions for symptoms associated with enlarged prostate, otherwise known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)?

Symptoms may include waking several times a night, a frequent and urgent need to go, or a weak urinary stream. This common condition affects nearly 40 million men in the United States.

Because it can be confusing to understand the differences between treatment options, Dr. Ronald Catanese, High Plains Urology, is hosting a free seminar discussing the range of treatment options for BPH.

Learn more at 6 p.m., March 13 in Classrooms A & B at St. Catherine Hospital. Space is limited, so RSVP to 1-800-343-3503. The presentation begins at 6:15 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Barclay College joins statewide association

HAVILAND – Barclay College has joined the Kansas Independent College Association as its 20th member institution.

Founded in 1970, KICA is a not-for-profit organization that works to support, develop, and enhance the competitive standing of its members to assure opportunity, and choice, in higher education for all students.

Barclay College is a four-year private Christian college in Haviland, in Kiowa County. It is affiliated with the Religious Society of Friends.

To join KICA, an institution must be a non-profit, regionally accredited Kansas college or university offering undergraduate degrees, providing the majority of its educational offerings within the state of Kansas, and in compliance with Kansas statutes regarding open enrollment.

“KICA is pleased to welcome Barclay College to our organization,” stated Dr. Matt Thompson, KICA Board Chair. “Their commitment to critical thinking and the exchange of ideas aligns with the goals and values of our member institutions. We anticipate new opportunities from this partnership.”

The Association’s membership also includes Baker University, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Bethel College, Central Christian College of Kansas, Cleveland University – Kansas City, Donnelly College, Friends University, Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan University, Manhattan Christian College, McPherson College, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Newman University, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Sterling College, Tabor College, and the University of Saint Mary.

Request for proposals sought to improve health of Kansans

The Sunflower Foundation announced a new Request for Proposals (RFP to provide funding to advance the collective efforts of state and local nonprofits to address the social determinants of health and improve health outcomes for Kansans.

The submission deadline is April 4. A more detailed timeline of important dates is detailed in the RFP.

For complete RFP details and application instructions go to:

http://www.sunflowerfoundation.org/grants/for_grant_seekers/current_grant_opportunities/grants

Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to participate in an informational webinar to learn more about the RFP, applicant eligibility and other related criteria. Applicants, however, are asked to limit webinar participation to one connection per organization.

Sunflower will offer the informational webinar on two dates and provide a recording at www.sunflowerfoundation.org for organizations that are unable to participate.

The first webinar is 10t to 11 a.m. March 19, and the second 1 to 2 p.m., March 21.

Go to the foundation website to register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Hospice & HomeCare staff now LSVT BIG certified

The home health therapist for Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County has obtained certification in LSVT BIG, an evidence-based treatment program for patients with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions.

Because Parkinson’s impacts an individual’s ability to walk and move, it can be taxing to leave home to obtain this rehab service as an outpatient. This specialized training for home care providers will help.

LSVT BIG trains people with Parkinson disease to use their body more normally through a four-week course of 16 sessions.

The sessions include an assessment to customize the treatment plan and provide exercise to improve the amplitude of the patient’s movements. Functional task work helps recalibrate the movement patterns that affect the everyday lives of patients.

Some of the benefits of this treatment program are to improve gait pattern, address freezing, increase safety, improve the ability to perform activities of daily living and provide patients with a home exercise program that can be continued for the long term.

Contact the therapy staff at 800-267-6891 for questions.

Newly certified staff include Hollie Ronen, Karrie Dickman, Carrie Rogalsky, Dana Darrah, Kelley Lester, Barb Youmans, Jennifer Ewing, and Holly Horning.

Manor of the Plains earns zero-deficiency rating

DODGE CITY – Manor of the Plains earned a zero-deficiency survey from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services following its annual inspection in early February.

Each year, senior living communities are surveyed by their licensing agency for compliance of regulations established by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. These regulations, which number in the hundreds, are designed to ensure a standard of care is met. By meeting this standard, senior living communities can renew their licenses and continue to provide care.

There are 17 major areas assessed, which include quality of care and physical environment. The surveyors look at every aspect of a resident’s life, from dietary choices, to dental care; from frequency of physician visits to ease of access to their mail.

“Being recognized as a deficiency-free community offers evidence of the staff’s compassion and desire to make Manor of the Plains a place our residents are honored to call home,” said Michael Rajewski, executive director.

The achievement by Manor of the Plains places the senior living community in the top tier of survey performances in Kansas.

Manor of the Plains has served Ford County since 1990 with independent and assisted living, long-term care, and short-term rehabilitation. For more information, contact Kurt Lampe, marketing director, (620) 225-1928 or klampe@pmma.org.

Newton Medical Center recognized as Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital

NEWTON – Newton Medical Center has been named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, the annual award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength index from iVantage Health Analytics.

Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility scored in the top 100 among all rural and community hospitals nationally. Now in its ninth year, the INDEX leverages 50 rural-relevant indicators across eight pillars of hospital strength (i.e., Inpatient Market Share, Outpatient Market Chare, Cost, Charge, Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspective and Financial Stability) to determine an overall score for each hospital. Each of the INDEX’s 50 indicators is culled from publicly-available data sources.

“Top 100 status is a real indicator of how proactive these hospitals are when it comes to pushing for performance improvement in areas such as quality, outcomes, patient safety, market share and finance,” stated Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Newton Medical Center is a 103-bed hospital in Newton, providing comprehensive medical care to those in Harvey and surrounding counties. Services and specialties include emergency medicine, surgical services, occupational medicine, home health and more. For more information, call 316-283-2700 or visit www.newtonmed.com.

The list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, as well as the 2019 INDEX methodology, can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.

Hutchinson Regional Hospital’s inpatient rehab recognized

The Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has ranked the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit as one of the top performing Inpatient Rehabilitation facilities in the nation.

Representatives of the Unit will make a presentation at First Course 5 p.m., March 19 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion.

Using a Program Evaluation Model, HSA tracks Patient Evaluation Measures (PEM) scores monthly for 868 healthcare facilities throughout the nation.

Nationally, PEM scores placed the Hutchinson Regional Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit in the 85th percentile for 2018, including a top 10 ranking in July, October, December and a top 50 ranking in November.

According to Sarah Spexarth, MSN, RN, Program Director of the Inpatient Rehab Unit, key metrics in the report include length of stay goals, and functional independence change measures such as patient self-care, mobility, communication and social cognition and the number of patients discharged back to the community.

“The average length of stay for patients at the Hutchinson Regional Rehab Unit is 10 to 14 days,” Spexarth said. “Patients are required to participate in physical rehab at least three hours per day for 5 out of 7 days of the week. A key part of therapy includes physical therapy, as well as occupational and speech therapy.”

Patients participate in activities that simulate household management tasks and may include cooking, cleaning, and laundry to help prepare them for their return home.

The Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at Hutchinson Regional is one of only two in the state of Kansas accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). CARF is a rigorous accreditation that requires a service provider to commit to quality improvement, focus on the unique needs of each person the provider serves, and monitor the results of services.

Hutch Regional is one of only 17 hospitals in Kansas with an Inpatient Rehabilitation unit. During 2018, the unit experienced 10 percent growth in the number of patients served.

KDHE’s KIC Website offers new data from emergency departments

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added emergency department data from the state’s general hospitals to its online health data query tool, Kansas Information for Communities.

Using the KIC emergency department data, individuals will be able to produce statistics on the number of ED visits by county, race, ethnicity, sex and various diagnosis categories.

The diagnosis codes are grouped using clinical classification software developed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. The same categories are used in the hospital discharge or inpatient diagnoses that are reported in the KIC hospital discharge query tool.

KIC can produce counts, rates and age-adjusted hospital ED or inpatient rates. Other datasets contained in KIC include hospital discharge procedures, births, deaths, pregnancies, cancer and population.

Data used in KIC is de-identified with some small counts or unreliable rates suppressed.

The KIC web site also hosts a variety of other statistics, data and resources. The URL is http://kic.kdheks.gov.