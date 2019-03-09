Today's Birthday (03/09/19). Your professional star is on the rise this year. Disciplined team coordination is your secret strength. Passion and creativity flower this summer, before community changes present new opportunities. A group win this winter leads to shifting creative or romantic perspectives. Share and connect for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Watch out for financial tangles. Your head is full of ways to make money. A problem could develop; avoid risky business or volatility. Stick to basics.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're making a good impression. Advance in an unexpected surge for a personal goal. Check your course, and then full speed ahead. Follow rules carefully.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Clarify your direction. Review plans and adapt them to a sense of purpose or mission. Look at a situation from a higher perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your team comes to your rescue before things get awkward. Stay gracious publicly, despite unpredictable circumstances. Make plans, and adapt them on the fly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A professional test has your focus. Assess your workload and responsibilities. Delegate or postpone what you can. Reschedule to take advantage of positive conditions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Study your options. Distant cultures call to you. Research another view to your subject. Get an expert opinion. Consult someone who has gone where you're going.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Gather in a windfall harvest. Contribute for shared benefit. Prioritize practicalities. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spot, especially where money is concerned.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Disciplined teamwork leads to a win. Coordinate roles and responsibilities with your partner. Keep agreements, even under tight deadlines. Together, you can score.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Energize your activities. Keep what you're doing that works. Get moving, and get that heart pumping! A busy schedule requires a quicker pace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Have fun with people you love. One good friend leads to another. Make an excellent connection with someone new. Relax, and enjoy family time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Get into a practical domestic phase. Conserve resources and energy by laying low and sticking close to home. Find an incredible bargain to improve your place.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Apply your cleverness and skill with words to a communications puzzle. Look at the situation from another perspective. Do the research. Write up your discoveries.