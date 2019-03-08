Special Events

Saturday, March 9

Polar Plunge: A Special Olympics fundraiser, the Polar Plunge, an annual walk, run and icy swim fundraiser, is scheduled to take place at Parrot Cover Water Park. A 9 a.m. registration will be followed by indoor and outdoor walk and run events at 10 a.m., a Polar Party at 11 a.m., an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m., and the frosty plunge at noon. Participants must raise $30 to compete, and. Visit plungeks.org/gardencity to register, donate or learn more about the event and contact Luke Schulte at (620) 408-4450 or schultel@ksso.org if interested in providing sponsorships.

Antiques Appraisal Fair: The Seventh Annual Southwest Kansas Antiques Appraisal Fair is set the Finney County 4-H Building on the fairgrounds. Participants can bring family heirlooms and keepsakes to be shown and shared live before the audience. Appraisals are $15 per item, on a first-come/first-served basis, and spectator admission is free. Registration is available at the door. The doors at the 4-H Building will open to the public at 8:30 a.m., with the fair running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the last item is appraised.

Monday, March 11

Zoo camp: Lee Richardson Zoo is runnings its week-long Spring Break Zoo Edventures camp from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Zoo education specialists will teach campers about spring weather, as well as the plants and animals that we commonly see during this time of year, in both classroom and outdoor settings. The camp costs $85 for the whole week ($75 if you’re a Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo member). Visit www.leerichardsonzoo.com, come by the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, 312 E Finnup Drive, email zoo.education@gardencityks.us or call (620) 276-1250 to register.

Tennis clinic: Garden City High School is hosting its Buffalo Tennis Clinic from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the GCHS tennis courts, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd. The clinic is for grades K-12. Cost is $30. For more information, contact Heather Kneeland at 290-1999.

Tuesday, March 12

Refugee/Immigration services: Representatives from Catholic Migration and Immigration Services will be on hand from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Learning Center at 305 W. Mary St., in Garden City, to explain the process of obtaining permanent residence and citizenship status.

Wednesday, March 13

History program: The Finney County Historical Museum's Brown Bag Lunch series continues with a program titled “Forging Ahead,” which will focus on services and new developments in the Finney County Extension program. The program begins at noon at the museum. Bring their own lunch; the museum will provide beverages and dessert. Admission is free.

Saturday, March 16

Legislative Coffee: The Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly Legislative Coffee with state lawmakers from southwest Kansas. The event is scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Hospital, Classroom B. A full breakfast is served, and the event is free.

Music concert: The Annie Oakley, a harmony-based folk band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 210 N. Seventh St., as part of its Living Room Concert series.

Organizations

Saturday, March 9

Flea market: Come out to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds ,806 S. Main St. in Syracuse, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Flea Market Fundraiser for Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

Drop-in art: Drop in between 1 and 3 p.m. at Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St., and enjoy multiple art stations for all ages. The program is free.

Open art studio: Come into Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St., from 3 to 5 p.m. for open studio, where artists of all skill levels are invited to work on their own projects in the gallery.

Wednesday, March 13

Blood drive: The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St Catherine Hospital, 401 E Spruce St.

Thursday, March 14

Blood drive: The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 600 S. VanBuren, Hugoton.

Blushing Artiste: Come and have a glass of wine and light hors d’oeuvres from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St., while creating a painting that you can take home. Must be 21 or older. Cost is $35 for non-members; $30 for GCA members. To reserve a spot, contact the gallery at (620) 290-9700.

Saturday, March 16

Mini & Me: Come and bond with your child while painting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St. For ages 5 and older. Cost is $30 per pair ($25 for members).